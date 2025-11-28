White House Executive Order Clears Path for Federal Participation in 40th BEYA STEM Conference in Baltimore

A new Executive Order signed by President Donald J. Trump on April 23, 2025, has formally opened the door for expanded federal government participation in the upcoming 40th Annual BEYA STEM Conference, set to take place in February 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The order establishes the White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and outlines a comprehensive federal strategy to strengthen partnerships with HBCUs through infrastructure investment, workforce development, and access to research funding. It specifically calls for executive agencies to engage with HBCUs and collaborate with public and private stakeholders to help build the future of American leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

BEYA STEM: A Strategic National Platform

Now entering its fourth decade, the BEYA STEM Conference—sponsored by the Council of Engineering Deans of the HBCUs—has become the nation’s premier convening for connecting HBCU students, academic leaders, federal agencies, and private-sector employers.

Held annually in Baltimore, BEYA brings togethe

Over 10,000 attendees , including more than 3,000 HBCU STEM students

, including more than Government recruiters and agency leadership from defense, energy, health, and technology sectors

Representatives from over 300 universities, including all ABET-accredited HBCUs

× Expand Mark Burns

The President's Pastor, Mary Burns and Tyrone "Doc T" Taborn at BEYA STEM

Federal Mandate for Engagement

The Executive Order encourages federal agencies to:

Strengthen career pipelines from HBCUs into high-growth industries

Expand access to federal research and development funding

Partner with institutions to support college affordability, campus modernization, and long-term viability

Participate in national events that foster innovation, education, and workforce readiness

These priorities align directly with BEYA’s long-standing mission to recognize talent, foster professional development, and connect federal and corporate stakeholders with America’s most promising students and engineers.

“The White House has made it clear—now is the time for agencies to engage,” said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, the Baltimore-based company that organizes BEYA. “This Executive Order provides the policy backing, and BEYA provides the platform.”

× Expand Mark Burns

The President's Pastor, Mary Burns, advocating for HBCUs and BEYA at the White House with Secretary of War

National Impact, Local Leadership

The BEYA STEM Conference is not only a national event—it is a Baltimore-based legacy. With deep roots in the city’s education and innovation landscape, BEYA has helped launch thousands of careers while promoting excellence in science and engineering.

The 2026 conference will mark a historic 40-year milestone, offering new opportunities for federal leaders to:

Recruit job-ready STEM graduates

Collaborate with HBCU engineering programs

Highlight federally funded innovation

Celebrate public service and technical achievement

Agencies interested in participating in BEYA 2026 can visit www.beya.org or contact organizers for tailored engagement options.

About BEYA STEM The Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) STEM Conference is hosted annually by Career Communications Group, in partnership with the Council of Engineering Deans of the HBCUs. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, BEYA unites public and private sectors with academia to advance national goals in science, engineering, and workforce development.