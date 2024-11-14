U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey assumed command of U.S. Southern Command

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) recently announced that Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey has assumed command from U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson during a change-of-command ceremony held on November 7.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Holsey's presidential nomination on September 24.

Richardson took command of SOUTHCOM in 2021, making her the first woman general to lead a U.S. combatant command.

SOUTHCOM is responsible for U.S. defense and security cooperation with partner nations in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, as well as overseeing U.S. military operations in these regions.

Before this appointment, Holsey served as the military deputy commander at SOUTHCOM and was promoted to admiral before the ceremony.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III presided over the event at SOUTHCOM Headquarters in Doral, Florida, which was attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., defense and security leaders from 32 Latin American and Caribbean nations, and other dignitaries.

Holsey's career includes numerous deployments aboard U.S. Navy frigates and cruisers, along with missions flying the SH-2F Seasprite and SH-60B Seahawk helicopters.

He has commanded a helicopter anti-submarine squadron, the U.S. Navy’s first hybrid electric propulsion warship, the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and Carrier Strike Group One aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).

During his remarks at the ceremony, Holsey reaffirmed SOUTHCOM's commitment to strengthening partnerships in Latin America and the Caribbean.

A Georgia native, Holsey was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program at Morehouse College in 1988, where he earned a degree in computer science.

In 1995, he obtained a Master of Science in Management from Troy State University, and in 2010, he attended the Joint Forces Staff College.

Holsey previously made history as the inaugural commander of the International Maritime Security Construct and Coalition Task Force Sentinel, where he ensured freedom of navigation, adherence to international law, the free flow of commerce, and the stability of maritime commons in the Middle East.

His career assignments have included serving as deputy director for operations at the National Military Command Center for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and as Deputy Chief of Naval Personnel at Navy Personnel Command.