Ten nonprofit leaders—including founders, cofounders, CEOs, and executive directors—were recognized at the L'Oréal Paris USA annual Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles.

These honorees represent organizations focused on issues such as cancer survivorship, human trafficking prevention, disability inclusion, educational equity, and economic opportunity.

The 2026 Women of Worth honorees—Christy Vogel, Chanel Power, Maya Bird-Murphy, Dr. Christie Brungardt, Vy Le, Marisa Hamamoto, Jordan Pine, Emily Cho, Amanda Rice, and Arielle Galinsky—were honored at the event on November 18 (Jessica Lee/AP Content Services for L'Oréal Paris).

The 2026 honorees lead initiatives addressing fertility preservation for young women with cancer, multigenerational connections, first-generation technologists, prevention of gender and relationship violence, access to hearing aids for children, STEM education for justice-involved youth, human trafficking prevention, disability-led nonprofits, architectural equity, and targeted support for women's shelters and those experiencing homelessness.

Women for the Culture, a media and community platform connecting women through stories and events, highlighted that for two decades, the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth program has supported grassroots female leaders who turn personal adversity into positive change.

Women for the Culture recognized two founders in the 2026 class of honorees who are transforming their industries and uplifting communities nationwide.

Chanel Power, a first-generation technologist, founded Mentor Me Collective in 2020 to remove barriers for talented individuals in tech. What began as a LinkedIn post has grown into a global network serving over 40,000 members in more than 120 countries, generating over $75 million in community financial impact through equitable tech education and career placement.

Addressing the lack of diversity in architecture, Maya founded Mobile Makers from her master's thesis to expand design education and architectural equity for underserved youth. Her organization, from mobile workshops in neighborhoods to vibrant physical spaces, empowers young people to become agents of change in the built environment.

Since 2005, the program has recognized 210 women in partnership with Points of Light, its official nonprofit partner.

Each honoree receives a $25,000 grant, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network, and a platform to amplify her organization's mission.

Beyond the annual celebration, the program fosters a lasting network of women whose shared experiences and support strengthen its legacy.

For over 50 years, L'Oréal Paris has championed the belief that every woman is worth it.

Through Women of Worth, the brand continues to celebrate women whose courage, compassion, and determination inspire others.

Over the past 21 years, Women of Worth has embodied the brand's iconic tagline, "You're Worth It," by honoring women whose resilience and leadership demonstrate the power of recognizing one's worth.

Each year, ten grassroots nonprofit leaders are recognized for their contributions and receive funding, mentorship, and a national platform to share their stories.

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