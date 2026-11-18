AFCEA International has announced the passing of Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.), who served as president and CEO from 2022 to 2026.

The association shared its condolences with Lt. Gen. Lawrence’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who served with her.

Lt. Gen. Lawrence was recognized by Career Communications Group's WOC Magazine in its 2013 Women's History Month issue. In October that year, she completed a 41-year career in the United States Army.

In June 2026, AFCEA International recognized her exceptional leadership as president and CEO during her retirement from the association.

A few months later, AFCEA recognized former president and CEO Susan Lawrence with the Gold Medallion, which recognized her exceptional initiative, leadership, insight and excellence in cyberspace.

Over more than forty years of service, she demonstrated integrity, vision, and unwavering commitment.

At AFCEA, she strengthened the organization's role as a forum for military, government, industry, and academia, advancing security and innovation.

As a pioneer in military communications and information technology, Gen. Lawrence modernized the Army’s network infrastructure, contributed to the early development of military cyber operations, and paved the way for future leaders in defense and national security.

According to Christensen Van Houten Funeral Homes, Lt. Gen. Lawrence, age 72, passed away on November 16, 2026, at her residence.

A Celebration of Life Service is pending.