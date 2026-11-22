In the spring of 2024, Career Communications Group's Women of Color magazine recognized Dr. Fei-Fei Li for her achievements, including co-founding Stanford's AI4All, which expands access to artificial intelligence.

In the fall of 2023. Dr. Li published a memoir that connects her journey with the evolution of modern AI, detailing her emigration from China, work in her family's business, academic studies at Princeton and Caltech, and her career at Stanford.

The memoir also explores the development of visual intelligence, neural networks, and deep learning, highlighting her leadership in creating ImageNet.

Dr. Li advocates for prioritizing human needs and interdisciplinary oversight in AI development.

Marylene Delbourg-Delphis, a management consultant and executive coach, said the book was "AI through the eyes of Dr. Fei-Fei"

Later in 2024, Dr. Li launched World Labs, raising over $200 million to develop AI systems focused on spatial intelligence, which involves reasoning about the three-dimensional world.

World Labs' models are designed to scan, perceive, generate, and interact with 3D environments, with applications in augmented and virtual reality and robotics.

Autodesk invested $200 million in World Labs and advises the startup.

On September 28, 2026, Dr. Li announced that World Labs would join AMD, where she became Executive Vice President and Chief Scientist, working directly with CEO Lisa Su.

In her first week, Dr. Li shared a photo of her AMD name tag and lanyard on social media, which received over 6,000 reactions.

Dr. Li began her AI career as a graduate student in 2000, driven by curiosity about visual intelligence in machines and the human brain.

She credits her early work, including ImageNet, with advancing modern AI through neural network algorithms and GPU implementation.

Throughout her career, Dr. Li has led research in computer vision, deep learning, robotics, and healthcare, serving as founding chief scientist of Google Cloud’s AI unit and founding director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute.

She emphasizes solving real-world problems through collaboration.

As generative AI evolved and research shifted to industry, Dr. Li saw founding a startup as the best way to address technical challenges.

With co-founders Ben Mildenhall and Justin Johnson, she established World Labs in 2024 to tackle critical AI challenges and enhance AI’s ability to address real-world issues.

World Labs was founded on the belief that language alone is insufficient for comprehensive model development.

Many key challenges in AI, including those in science, entertainment, and robotics, require models that can reason about the physical world.

Addressing these challenges requires a multidisciplinary team with expertise in data science, computer vision, large-scale model training, systems engineering, and computer graphics.

Dr. Li values the founding team of recognized experts in these fields.

The team set out to develop new foundation models for complex spatial intelligence problems and has made significant progress.

Since 2024, World Labs has developed advanced AI spatial intelligence capabilities for creative industries and design, assembling a leading model-training team specializing in images, video, and spatial reconstruction.

World Labs is advancing in robotics simulation.

The company also introduced Atlas, an omni model architecture designed to predict novel camera views, a critical challenge in spatial intelligence.

Like large language models that predict text, Atlas predicts subsequent views from two-dimensional images and surpasses state-of-the-art results.

Atlas addresses the longstanding computer vision problem of sparse reconstruction by integrating generative models with Multiview geometry, with significant implications for design, engineering, science, and robotics.

Atlas has attracted interest in reinforcement learning for robotics, scene generation for therapy and entertainment, and real-world reconstruction for real estate, design, and construction.

World Labs' rapid research and technical progress demonstrate AI’s potential to address spatial and physical-world challenges.

The company is committed to accelerating progress, which requires scaling efforts, especially through dedicated hardware initiatives.

Without this focus, AI remains limited in efficiency and scalability, with applications confined to the digital realm.

Dr. Li has stated that this need led to the early partnership with AMD.

Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, was an early investor and supporter, initiating technical collaboration on model training and inference optimization using AMD GPUs.

Both organizations remain committed to advancing AI to address real-world challenges while maintaining openness with the broader community.