Sarah Snyder, PhD, professor at Arizona Western College, recently highlighted on social media that a key strength of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities' 40th anniversary conference was its focus on students.

Dr. Snyder praised Raven Medina’s presentation on using artificial intelligence to create a digital portfolio and noted that Medina generously shared her prompt via QR code.

Dr. Snyder described Medina as creative, generous, and destined for success.

Previously, Raven Medina shared that during HACU’s Town Hall AI Showcase, she presented her project, “From Resume to Portfolio,” demonstrating how she transformed a resume into an interactive digital portfolio using artificial intelligence.

Medina expressed gratitude to the University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration for introducing her to the Capital One Launchpad program, which led to her sponsorship for the HACU conference.

She also shared that she initially hesitated to pursue the Launchpad opportunity, doubting her qualifications and fit.

Looking back, she's glad she took that chance.

Medina is active on LinkedIn and recently shared that at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities 40th Annual Conference, she attended Google’s “I Am Remarkable” workshop, which emphasized recognizing and confidently sharing achievements.

Medina reflected on how often accomplishments are downplayed, especially when striving for bigger goals.

As a college student, she often feels there is always another goal, internship, or opportunity to pursue.

While she found internship rejections disappointing after significant preparation, the workshop reminded her that past experiences remain valuable regardless of setbacks.

She is learning to be proud of her current achievements, even if she has not yet reached all her goals. She believes more students in the early stages of their careers could benefit from this perspective.

Additionally, Medina said she will join Procter & Gamble as a communications manager intern at its global headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, for Summer 2027.

Medina thanked the University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration community for supporting her growth as a student leader and for their guidance and encouragement.

Medina looks forward to meeting the P&G team and making the most of her internship experience in Cincinnati.

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