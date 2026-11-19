GIS Day 2026 was held on November 18 under the theme “GIS: Powering Purpose and Innovation.”

Organized during Geography Awareness Week, this annual event celebrates geographic information systems (GIS) technology, geography, and mapping.

The event emphasizes the use of GIS and geospatial data to advance innovation, urban planning, environmental monitoring, and conservation.

Institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, Northeastern University, and NASA Earth Science hosted events and features to commemorate the 2026 celebration.

According to the GIS Day website, the day is dedicated to sharing knowledge, teaching, and inspiring others.

The inaugural formal GIS Day occurred in 1999.

To encourage the next generation of spatial thinkers, GIS Day provided a guide to assist teachers in integrating GIS into classroom instruction.

Women in GIS, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that offers support, resources, and professional development opportunities for individuals in geospatial careers, also celebrated GIS Day.

The annual event, held during Geography Awareness Week, highlights GIS technology, spatial storytelling, and community problem-solving.

Women in GIS dedicated the day to individuals who recognize patterns in pixels, appreciate the aesthetics of data, and perceive potential in every map, thereby fostering a more expansive, vibrant, and interconnected world.

Additionally, Women in GIS announced an interactive workshop scheduled for December 11 focused on strategies for articulating accomplishments and enhancing professional visibility.

GIS Day celebrations also included an event at Johns Hopkins University and George Mason University's College of Science, which centered on 3D GIS and Digital Twins.

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