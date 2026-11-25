Stacy Hobson concluded 2025 with recognition as one of the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics.

Women in AI Ethics, based in New York and sponsored by Lighthouse3, aims to elevate, educate, and empower women working to minimize algorithmic harms and ensure equitable AI benefits.

On LinkedIn, Dr. Hobson highlighted her IBM Research team’s commitment to responsible and ethical AI.

The team published a framework for responsible technology, organized a discussion on challenges in training models for ultra-low-resource languages, explored dissensus-based approaches to technology design, and released an open-source tool to help craft prompts that reduce harmful outputs.

Dr. Hobson expressed appreciation for the open-source release of an adapter for Granite Guardian, which removes harmful content such as social bias, profanity, sexual content, and violence from large language model outputs.

In early 2026, Dr. Hobson became director of AI strategy and implementation in the Office of Data and AI Strategy at RTI International, emphasizing her commitment to RTI’s vision of addressing global challenges through technical and science-based solutions.

She leads RTI’s efforts to become an AI-enabled enterprise, advancing research, governance, and innovation across its scientific portfolio.

Dr. Hobson also received the Lydia Thomas Legacy Award at the annual BEYA Conference, presented by Dr. Thomas.

Previous recipients include leaders in cybersecurity, federal agencies, engineering, and network planning.

Lydia Thomas, Ph.D., established her career in federal contracting, received BEYA’s top award at the 17th annual conference, and is an emeritus member of several professional organizations.

Before Noblis, Dr. Thomas held technical and management roles at The MITRE Corporation from 1973 to 1996.

In a 2026 LinkedIn post, Dr. Hobson thanked Dr. Thomas for her pioneering work, noting that receiving the award from its namesake was especially meaningful.

Dr. Hobson also acknowledged her family and colleagues.

"Legacy is not measured in publications, patents, or even the systems we build. It's measured in the impact we have on people's lives and their livelihoods," she stated in her speech.

Dr. Hobson’s work centers on developing AI systems with ethics, transparency, and accountability.

She aims to inspire technologists to prioritize people and communities over technology itself.

Dr. Hobson encouraged aspiring technologists to shape the future of human progress with courage, compassion, and a commitment to advancing human dignity through AI.

She also reflected on her first Grace Hopper Conference, describing the environment as deeply inspiring.

For 2026, she proposed panels on technology transformation and leadership for the next generation and supported sessions on building trustworthy AI and versatility as a superpower.

The Grace Hopper Celebration U.S. conference, scheduled for October in California, was canceled due to lower-than-expected registrations and sponsorships.

In April 2026, Dr. Hobson participated alongside model developers from OpenAI and Google DeepMind, policymakers, and researchers at the Yale School of Management to address the challenge of ensuring the safety of models and AI products.

The live debate at the Yale Responsible AI Conference centered on whether humanity should pursue the development of artificial superintelligence.

Artificial superintelligence refers to a hypothetical AI system that surpasses the highest levels of human cognitive performance across nearly all domains.

Dr. Hobson recently announced her participation in a panel on AI in the Global Marketplace at the North Carolina Global Advantage Forum, which addressed innovation, competitiveness, and cross-sector collaboration.

She announced her plan to share insights from her leadership of AI initiatives at RTI International, an independent scientific research institute dedicated to improving the human condition through research and technical solutions for governments and businesses in health, pharmaceuticals, and advanced technology.