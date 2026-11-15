Meet the Women Among America’s 2027 Rhodes Scholars

The Rhodes Trust recently announced the selection of more than 30 Americans as 2027 Rhodes Scholars, a prestigious academic honor for U.S. college graduates.

Among this year’s Scholars-elect are an aerospace engineer designing methodologies for object detection who hopes to clean up pollution in space, a bioengineer developing ultrathin bioelectronic devices, and a philosophy and math major studying AI adoption in healthcare.

Here, we highlight several female students from this year's class, selected from more than 3,000 applicants.

Kailynn M. Weaver, a student at Prairie View A&M University, and Arianna G. Doss, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are among the scholars selected for 2027.

According to her Rhodes biography, Arianna is majoring in biological engineering and political science. She has conducted research in molecular biology, interned at an outpatient center, and contributed to maternal health policy as an intern in the office of a U.S. representative. At Oxford, she will pursue a master's degree in comparative social policy and a master's in global health science and epidemiology.

Kailynn M. Weaver is majoring in biology with minors in chemistry and Spanish at Prairie View A&M University. Her academic research addresses endothelial dysfunction, congenital heart defects, and the socioeconomic impacts on health.

As chairperson of the Student Advisory Board for Prairie View A&M's Honors College, she organizes large-scale campus events promoting sustainability and community service. At Oxford, she intends to pursue a master's degree in translational health sciences and another in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.

Michelle C. Du, a senior at the University of Chicago, is pursuing bachelor's degrees in data science and law. Her academic work focuses on privacy and digital governance, and she has completed internships with the Illinois Office of Broadband and the District of Columbia Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

Michelle has also volunteered to support science, technology, engineering, and math programming at the South Side YMCA in Chicago. At Oxford, she will pursue a master's degree in social science of the Internet, followed by an M.Phil in socio-legal research.

Mya M. Koffie, a senior at Princeton University, has focused her academic work on strengthening legal frameworks addressing sexual and domestic violence. At Oxford, she will pursue an M.Phil. in socio-legal research followed by an M.St. in history.

Ariona J. Cook, a senior at Duke University majoring in public policy studies, serves as president of Duke QuestBridge, leading initiatives to support first-generation, low-income students and organizing debates to promote civil discourse on campus. At Oxford, she will pursue an M.Phil. in comparative social policy.

Emily E. Hove, also a senior at Princeton University, examines in her senior thesis how U.S.-China technology competition shapes strategic alignment across Africa.

Emily co-founded a venture-backed startup that uses artificial intelligence to connect founders with investors. At Oxford, she will pursue a master's degree in the social science of the Internet, followed by a master's degree in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.

Elizabeth C. Fetter, a senior at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, serves as the cadet bridge commander, responsible for leading the military, physical, and character development of 4,400 cadets.

At Oxford, she will pursue a master's degree in contemporary Chinese studies, followed by a master's degree in global governance and diplomacy.

Ashley K. Agatep, majoring in environmental science and policy at Chapman University, has conducted extensive undergraduate research, including projects with NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, exploring the intersection of climate change and public health.

At Oxford, she will pursue a master's degree in environmental change and policy, followed by a master's degree in global health science and epidemiology.

Liana R. Cutter, a senior at Fordham University majoring in biochemistry, has focused her research on novel drug discovery vehicles for triple-negative breast cancer, the most lethal breast cancer subtype.

She has published multiple peer-reviewed articles and received the Barry Goldwater Scholarship. At Fordham, Liana mentored STEM students and designed a bilingual curriculum and workshop to assist communities navigating trauma. At Oxford, she will pursue a master's degree in applied cancer science, followed by a master's by research in oncology.

Mary I. Cipperman graduated in 2026 with a bachelor's degree in physics and a master's degree in applied physics.

She currently researches applications of artificial intelligence for clinical trial emulation and patient diagnosis, volunteers with hospice patients, and has conducted research at CERN to improve collision detection.

At Oxford, she will pursue a master's degree in applied digital health and a master's degree in medical physics with radiobiology.

Marina Milea, a senior majoring in biology, does research mechanisms of therapy resistance in cancer and strategies to improve T-cell immunotherapy for brain tumors.

Marina founded City College of New York's chronic illness support group, which focuses on destigmatizing imperceptible symptoms and advocating for and supporting students living with chronic conditions. At Oxford, she intends to pursue a master's degree in women's and reproductive health.

Asuka Koda, New York, is a senior at Yale University. She has conducted research on AI adoption in healthcare with the Yale Digital Ethics Center.

As a health and science writer for CNN, Asuka has published dozens of articles and contributed to broadcast segments. At Oxford, she will pursue an M.Sc. in Social Science of theInternet and an M.Sc. in International Health and Tropical Medicine.