The NOAA Cooperative Science Center in Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology recently recognized Isha Renta López of the NOAA Weather Program Office for receiving the Robert H. and Joanne Simpson Mentorship Award.

According to the American Meteorological Society, the Robert H. and Joanne Simpson Mentorship Award honors individuals whose sustained, outstanding mentorship has significantly impacted the weather, water, and climate community.

The award recognizes people who have provided outstanding and inspiring mentorship to professional colleagues or students.

López was commended for creating opportunities for future atmospheric scientists and for her dedication to inclusive science.

This honor highlights her commitment to mentoring early-career scientists and expanding STEM access through science communication and community engagement.

During Caribbean Heritage Month, she was also honored as the founder and executive director of Semilla Cultural, which preserves the Afro-Puerto Rican tradition of Bomba music and dance and promotes cultural education in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

In addition to her NOAA work, she advocates for STEM education, mentors emerging leaders, and supports women and underrepresented groups in science.

Her leadership integrates science, culture, and community engagement.

In 2024, WOC Magazine recognized her as a physical scientist at NOAA, where she remains dedicated to mentoring junior scientists and advancing science communication for diverse audiences.

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) also recently announced new leaders in the weather, water, and climate community.

According to the AMS website, members elect a President-elect and AMS Council representatives each fall for three-year terms.

The 2027 President-Elect is Dr. Melissa A. Burt, associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science and Associate Dean for Access and Success at Colorado State University.

Dr. Burt is nationally recognized for her leadership in STEM education, mentorship, inclusive excellence, and workforce development in atmospheric and geosciences.