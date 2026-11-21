A recent study on board diversity and environmental, social and governance performance revealed that a higher proportion of female board representation enhances ESG performance.

The 2016 study on women on boards of directors and corporate social performance, which analyzed 87 independent samples, found that the relationship between female board representation and social performance is stronger where boards leverage the resources women directors provide and promote the status of women in society and the workforce.

During the second half of 2026, Black Women on Boards announced a partnership with The P.I.V.O.T. Blueprint, a leadership development program founded by corporate board director Lakecia Gunter.

The P.I.V.O.T. Blueprint supports women in developing strategic plans for their leadership journey.

The program is designed for women at various stages, including those building their leadership foundation, preparing for advancement, navigating career transitions, expanding executive influence, or pursuing board readiness.

On LinkedIn, Lakecia Gunter expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the opportunity to invest in women leaders at all stages, from emerging leaders to those preparing for board service.

Gunter has served on the Board of Trustees for the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and iUrban Teen and is a member of The Executive Leadership Council.

As a C-Suite technology executive and board director, she recently joined TechArena.ai as a co-founding advisor for Tech Arena Advisory.

Gunter notes that the practice brings together over 200 years of collective technology industry experience, led by operators who have managed significant transformations.

She contributes expertise in enterprise growth leadership, ecosystem strategy, and board governance, supported by her roles with IDEX Corporation and Responsive.io.

Last fall, Directors & Boards named her to its 2026 Directors to Watch list, recognizing her as a champion for inclusive governance and digital transformation.