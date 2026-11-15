Astronaut Candidates with Record-Setting Achievements

NASA recently announced it is accepting astronaut applications through December 3, 2026, for the next generation of astronauts.

Meanwhile, the 2025 astronaut candidates have completed one year of training. That class included the highest number of women to date, a record-setting spacefarer, and accomplished military and test pilots.

Hear Her Stories noted that NASA's 24th astronaut candidate class, announced on September 22, 2025, made history as the first incoming class in which women outnumbered men, with six women and four men among more than 8,000 applicants.

A Mighty Girl noted that Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA Johnson, stated the 2025 astronaut candidate class will usher in a Golden Age of innovation and exploration as humanity advance toward the Moon and Mars.

Anna Menon participated in SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission, which established a new female altitude record, conducted the first commercial spacewalk, and completed approximately 40 research experiments.

Rebecca Lawler has accumulated more than 2,800 flight hours in over 45 aircraft and possesses experience as a Navy pilot, test pilot, hurricane hunter, and a NASA operational pilot.

In September 2025, NASA announced a new Astronaut Candidate Class, selecting 10 candidates from more than 8,000 applicants across the United States.

This class is expected to complete nearly two years of training before becoming eligible for flight assignments supporting future science and exploration missions to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars.

The 2025 astronaut candidate class, introduced as the next generation of American explorers, includes scientists, pilots, and engineers, and represents the agency’s 24th astronaut class.

Among those selected is Anna Menon, who previously worked at NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston, supporting medical hardware and software aboard the International Space Station.

In 2024, Menon served as a mission specialist and medical officer aboard SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn, a mission that set a new female altitude record, conducted the first commercial spacewalk, and completed approximately 40 research experiments.

Rebecca Lawler, a former lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, is a former Navy P-3 pilot and experimental test pilot with more than 2,800 flight hours in over 45 aircraft.

Lawler graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and also flew as a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane hunter. At the time of her selection, she was a test pilot for United Airlines.

Lauren Edgar served as the deputy principal investigator for the Artemis III Geology Team, where she contributed to defining lunar science goals, geology activities for NASA astronauts, and science operations for NASA’s return to the Moon.

She has also supported Mars exploration rovers for more than 17 years and was employed at the U.S. Geological Survey at the time of her selection.

Imelda Muller previously served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and as an undersea medical officer after completing training at the Naval Undersea Medical Institute.

Her experience includes providing medical support during Navy operational diving training at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory. At the time of her selection, Muller was completing an anesthesia residency at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Erin Overcash, Lieutenant Commander, U.S. Navy, is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and an experienced F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet pilot with multiple deployments.

She has accumulated more than 1,300 flight hours in 20 aircraft, including 249 carrier-arrested landings. Overcash participated in the Navy’s World Class Athlete Program and trained full-time at the Olympic Training Center with the USA Rugby Women’s National Team.

At the time of selection, she was preparing for a squadron department head tour. Katherine Spies is a former Marine Corps AH-1 attack helicopter pilot and experimental test pilot, with more than 2,000 flight hours in over 30 different aircraft.

As a graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, she served as UH-1Y/AH-1Z project officer and AH-1W platform coordinator while on active duty. At the time of her selection, Spies was the director of flight test engineering at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation.

With the addition of these 10 individuals, NASA has recruited 370 astronaut candidates since the selection of the original Mercury Seven in 1959.

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