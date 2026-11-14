Norfolk State Honors Dr. Aliecia McClain for Professional Leadership

Norfolk State University's Office of the Provost announced this week that, for Faculty Friday, it is recognizing Dr. Aliecia McClain, recipient of the Winifred Burks-Houck Professional Leadership Award at the September 2026 NOBCChE Annual Conference.

The National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) is a nonprofit professional organization.

As Professor of Chemistry and Director of NSU’s Dozoretz National Institute for Mathematics and Applied Sciences, Dr. McClain facilitates pathways for future scientists and medical professionals.

Since 2004, she has advanced opportunities for underrepresented students through academic preparation and faculty mentorship.

According to the event's web page, the annual conference serves as a venue for scientific dialogue through technical programming, as well as personal and professional development for students and early- and mid-career professionals.

Notable events include the Winifred Burks-Houck Luncheon, the Percy Julian Luncheon, and the NOBCChE Awards Ceremony.