Operating Room Nurse Day is observed every year on November 14 to honor perioperative nurses for their essential role in patient care before, during, and after surgery.

It recognizes their expertise in maintaining sterile environments, preparing patients, and supporting surgeons throughout complex procedures.

November highlights Medical-Surgical Nurses Week, National Nurse Practitioner Week, Perioperative Nurses Week, and Operating Room Nurse Day.

Medical-Surgical Nurses Week is celebrated every year from November 1–7, honoring the dedication, expertise, and compassionate care provided by medical‑surgical nurses across the United States.

This year, National Nurse Practitioner Week ran from November 8 to 14, and is organized by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners to honor and highlight the vital role of NPs in healthcare.

Perioperative Nurse Week was also celebrated annually during the second week of November.

A new report released this month argues that despite a nursing school dean's recent assertion that nursing is "AI-proof," the rapid, uncoordinated, and often covert integration of computing into healthcare is fundamentally transforming the nursing workplace, with significant consequences for both workers and patients.

The authors of the report “AI Comes for Nursing,” published by the AI Now Institute, presents several nurses' perspectives.

One nurse observed that the increasing use of computing and intelligence systems is causing nursing to deteriorate, predicting that empathy and clinical judgment will be lost to automation.

Another nurse reported that hospitals are unable to fully address patients' needs and instead rely on computing systems to expedite patient throughput.

A further account described how computer systems now oversee cardiac monitoring, relegating nurses to tasks such as repositioning patients and assisting with daily living activities.

Additional testimony indicated that nurses' roles have been diminished, with critical-thinking responsibilities removed.

Another nurse noted that hospitals are downgrading and reclassifying telemetry nurses, reducing costs but also lowering the quality of patient care.

The report also cites the largest union and professional association of registered nurses in the United States, which asserts that nurses recognize artificial intelligence technologies and algorithms are controlled by profit-driven corporations, rather than being motivated by the improvement of patient care or the advancement of the nursing profession.