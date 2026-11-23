In September, the International Federation of Robotics released the World Robotics 2026 Report.

The report shows industrial robot stock rose by 9% to a record 5 million units in 2025, with over 600,000 new units installed globally.

China led with 354,000 installations, maintaining its top position. Japan, the second-largest Asian market, installed 36,219 units, a 19% decrease.

The Republic of Korea installed 30,000 units, a 1% decline. India installed nearly 10,500 units, up 15%, ranking sixth globally behind Germany.

The United States surpassed Japan in 2025 to become the second-largest market after China, with installations rising 12% to almost 38,500 units, the third highest on record.

In Mexico, installations fell by 7% to under 5,200 units, marking a third consecutive year of decline. Canada saw a 5% increase to nearly 4,000 units.

From 2020 to 2025, the average annual growth rate was 9%.

Brazil installed almost 4,300 new robots, a 38% increase, driven by demand from the automotive sector, which installed nearly 2,100 units, a 212% rise.

Investments by Chinese automotive manufacturers in Brazil likely contributed to this growth.

Germany remains the world's fifth-largest robot market and the largest in Europe. Italy, the second-largest European market, saw installations decrease by 11% to about 7,800 units.

France returned to third place with almost 4,500 units, down 8%, ahead of Spain with about 4,300 units, down 15%. Global demand for industrial robots is expected to continue its long-term growth.

Installations are expected to rise by 9% to 655,000 units in 2026 and reach 806,000 units by 2029.

While regional variation persists, with China, the United States, and India identified as strong growth markets, the global outlook remains positive.

Advances in artificial intelligence, machine vision, and sensing are improving robot capabilities.

Simplified programming and better system integration are lowering deployment costs and expanding automation to new applications and customer segments.

International Women in Robotics Day 2026 was observed on October 7.

Organized by Women in Robotics, the event highlights the contributions of women in robotics research, engineering, deployment, and leadership.

Women in Robotics recently announced the recipients of the Joanne Pransky Women in Robotics Scholarships.

Awardees include:

A high school student

An engineering student at Harvey Mudd College

A computer science student and Honors Program member at Georgia Highlands College

An undergraduate at Pennsylvania State University studying Computer Science with a minor in Mechatronics, conducting research in the Human-Centered Robotics Lab, and pursuing an honors thesis on vision-based human-robot interaction

An undergraduate at Stanford University pursuing a B.S. in Symbolic Systems, with a focus on comparative human and machine learning, educational technology, and environmental sustainability

An undergraduate Mechanical Engineering student at the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin

Verandieca Soto, a seventh-grade science teacher, robotics coach, and engineering student, has taught seventh-grade science for three years and coached an FTC robotics team for five, emphasizing STEM education and student mentorship.

She is pursuing a bachelor's degree in engineering at Arizona State University and is also a mother and foster mother to six children.

Bold Dot Org, an organization dedicated to empowering female students to achieve their academic goals without significant debt, published a list of all winners and finalists of the Joanne Pransky Celebration of Women in Robotics.

Who was Joanne Pransky?

Joanne Pransky (1959–May 2023) was an American robotics journalist specializing in human–robot interaction.

Pransky graduated from Tufts University in 1981 with a degree in psychology. In 1996, she became the U.S. Associate Editor for 'Industrial Robot Journal' published by Emerald Group Publishing.

She also served as the U.S. Associate Editor for Emerald's journals Assembly Automation and Sensor Review, and as an associate editor of Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery.

Pransky was a judge on the television series BattleBots, which aired on Comedy Central, and for the First Robot/Human Arm-Wrestling Competition.

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