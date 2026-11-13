The Uneven Path for Women in STEM

Women in STEM Portland, Oregon, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building community networks that support the development, retention, and advancement of women in the sciences.

Recently, the organization shared an infographic on social media presenting key statistics regarding the challenges faced by women, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The infographic indicates that women in STEM frequently navigate competing demands.

Sixty percent of women perform a second shift of daily housework, averaging approximately two hours and 19 minutes, compared to 40 percent of men, who average one hour and 34 minutes.

Additionally, 45 percent of entry-level career sponsorship is allocated to men, whereas women receive only 31 percent.

For every 100 men in entry-level to first-manager roles, there are only 93 women.

The infographic asserts that the professional environment is structured to favor men, as evidenced by 50 percent of women in STEM reporting workplace discrimination, which is 9 percent higher than the rate among non-STEM women.

Feelings of isolation at work are reported by 11 percent of women in STEM and 9 percent of non-STEM women.

Furthermore, 29 percent of women in STEM report being treated as incompetent, compared to 22 percent of non-STEM women.

The infographic concludes that female support and mentorship are critical for improving outcomes.

Shared experiences contribute to the development of a STEM community in which more women can succeed.

For instance, 92 percent of female students assigned a female peer mentor graduated with a STEM degree, while only 78 percent of those assigned a male peer mentor did so.

The infographic includes data from the Women in the Workplace report by Lean In and McKinsey & Company, Pew Research Center, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.