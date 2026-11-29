To mark National Veterans and Military Families Month and Veterans Day, Women in Tech & Entrepreneurship recognized five Board Members who previously served in the U.S. military and now lead as business executives and opportunity creators.

A recent social media post featured their then-and-now photographs, highlighting their varied military backgrounds and career paths.

Each credits military service with shaping their leadership.

One board member served 14 years as a U.S. Army intelligence officer in combat, peacekeeping, and humanitarian roles.

She is now a cybersecurity and compliance executive, consulting company founder, and co-chair of the WTE Fort Myers chapter.

Her leadership is guided by clarity, commitment, compassion, connection, and positivity in adversity.

Another board member, a former U.S. Army Reserve Human Resources Specialist, developed resilience and perseverance during her six years of service.

She now leads Building Our Tech as executive director and serves as a WTE advocacy leader, advancing workforce development, startup acceleration, and career readiness in technology.

Her determination supports the next generation of innovators.

A third board member spent 10 years in the U.S. Air Force as a laboratory technician and now works as an entrepreneurial educator and co-chair of WTE sponsorships.

Leadership, resilience, and service continue to define her support for founders and small businesses.

Another board member is president and CEO of a business solutions LLC, helping organizations turn information into effective learning experiences.

As a WTE ambassador, she connects the defense and technology sectors and prioritizes people, resilience, and excellence.

Another board member, a former U.S. Army member with two tours in Iraq, now works as an entrepreneur, board advisor, fractional chief security officer/chief operating officer, and WTE ambassador.

She helps businesses build sustainable systems and structures and notes her key lesson from military service: "We're more alike than different. We all want the same things, and we get there together."

Women in Tech & Entrepreneurship recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of fostering opportunities, empowering talent, and strengthening the technology community.

The organization shared images from its diamond decade gala, themed Building Our Tech (BOT), held at Brilliance in Orbit to celebrate a decade of impact across Central Florida.

According to a social media post, BOT has expanded access to technology education, mentorship, and career opportunities over the past ten years, supporting aspiring technology professionals and entrepreneurs throughout the region.

The event honored community leaders, a WTE Board member, and fellow board members who celebrated with the BOT community.

The post expressed appreciation for their contributions and optimism for future impact. Individual conversations can lead to unexpected opportunities.

For example, a student president of a WTE university chapter in South Florida began a discussion at a WTE and University of South Florida College of Engineering panel, connecting with a professor at the Clean Energy Research Center.

What started as an inquiry about undergraduate research evolved into broader engagement.

The student is now a research assistant at the center, a co-author of a published paper on CO₂ capture technology, and the founder of an early-stage climate technology venture focused on healthier, more sustainable indoor environments.

Reflecting on her experience, she stated, "Looking back, it's incredible to think that all of this started with a simple conversation at a WTE event."

In its social media post, WTE expressed pride in seeing a member turn her passion for engineering, sustainability, and entrepreneurship into tangible impact.

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