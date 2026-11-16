The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is observing Geography Awareness Week, emphasizing its mission to provide geospatial intelligence for national security, military support, and policymaking.

WOC Magazine recognizes past agency award recipients, including Dr. Stacey A. Dixon, who became the agency's first African American director in 2020 and received a WOC STEM Conference award. (Archive official agency photo of Dr. Dixon)

Six months ago, the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation announced Dr. Dixon as the recipient of the 2026 Lindahl-Finnie Lifetime Achievement Award at GEOINT 2026.

On LinkedIn, Dr. Dixon expressed gratitude for this honor, noting the significance of the award and its namesakes.

Recently, Zekita Armstrong, founder, Chair, and CEO of Gateway Global, announced Dr. Dixon's appointment to Gateway Global’s Advisory Board.

Dr. Dixon is a recognized leader in U.S. National Intelligence and Defense, most recently serving as principal deputy director of national intelligence.

In 2021, she became the first African American woman nominated to the Intelligence Community’s second-highest position.

Her career includes senior roles at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the CIA, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

An engineer by training, Dr. Dixon is known for advancing innovation in science, technology, and data integration, and for her commitment to expanding STEM access and workforce pathways for underrepresented communities.

A national advocate for diversity in technical and national security fields.

As Gateway Global expands its education models, credentialing programs, and partnerships, Dr. Dixon’s leadership is expected to strengthen the organization’s impact and reinforce St. Louis’s role as a national geospatial hub.

In her advisory role, Dr. Dixon will help guide organizational growth, including the development of a National Strategy and Vision Guide aligned with national security and workforce needs.

Key priorities include strengthening geospatial intelligence and technology pathways, advancing scalable education-to-career pipelines from K–12 to STEM careers, promoting inclusive STEM access across communities, and expanding partnerships among government, industry, and academia.

Dr. Dixon stated she is honored to join Gateway Global’s Advisory Board, noting her positive impression of the organization after learning about its vision from Zekita Armstrong and meeting its students.

She praised Armstrong’s leadership and expressed enthusiasm for re-engaging with the St. Louis geospatial community and collaborating with leaders to establish St. Louis as a national geospatial hub.

Gateway Global is a technology workforce and training organization dedicated to supporting the global competitiveness of American companies and government.

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