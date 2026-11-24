Dottie Li, communication strategist, coach, and trainer, announced her receipt of the WBE Star Award for the Greater DMV Region.

The WBE Stars Award is the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s top national honor.

Li received her award during the Impact Awards, a celebration of vision, partnerships, and innovation, uniting the Women’s Business Enterprise Council - Metro NY with over 1,700 certified women-owned businesses and the Greater DMV for one event at the Mandarin Oriental in New York.

Li congratulated her fellow finalists and honorees for their shared commitment to building, leading, and supporting one another.

She thanked her team at TransPacific Communications for their dedication to fostering cross-cultural understanding, clients for their trust, champions for their support, WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV for empowering women business owners, and Ampcus Inc for presenting the award.

Anshu Arora, Ph.D., professor of marketing, AI, and social robotics at the University of the District of Columbia and a Career Communications Group seminar panelist, recently participated in the AI & Robotics in Business Workshop on Agentic AI and Global AI Governance.

The event, a University of the District of Columbia showcase at the 2026 Academy of International Business US Southeast Conference, was held at the UDC School of Business and Public Administration.

Dr. Arora highlighted AI’s widespread role in daily life, including phones, cars, homes, and workplaces, and noted that few people understand how AI and robotics address business challenges.

UDC's social humanoid robots were also featured.

Workshop topics included AI and data science with social robots, business strategies for leveraging AI and agentic AI, principles and limitations of vibe coding, AI in education, and global AI regulation and governance.

Additional speakers included Dr. Amit Arora (University of the District of Columbia), Dr. K. Sivakumar (Lehigh University), and Dr. Monica Adya (Rutgers School of Business–Camden).

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