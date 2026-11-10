WOC STEMship: The AI & Tech Leadership Cruise That Set Sail from New York

In October 2026, the Women of Color STEMship — an AI and technology leadership cruise — sailed from New York to Bermuda aboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady, October 2–7, bringing together women leaders in STEM for five days of training, community, and celebration.

Led by captains Dr. Tyrone D. Taborn, chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group, and Dr. Lydia Thomas, the sailing combined hands-on artificial intelligence training with the Women of Color conference community's signature fellowship. Sailors worked in capstone groups spanning health and caregiving, music and communication, vibe coding, and workforce and training, and presented their projects as the voyage closed.

The cohort's verdict was unanimous: they want to sail again. Planning is under way for a second WOC AI Training Cruise in October 2027, and Women of Color Online — in its new home here — will carry the announcements as dates and booking open.