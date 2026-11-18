In October 2023, Penn Medicine announced that its researchers received the highest honor in medical research for foundational discoveries that enabled the development of a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly three years after the rollout of mRNA vaccines, Katalin Karikó, PhD, adjunct professor of Neurosurgery at the Perelman School of Medicine, and Drew Weissman, MD, PhD, the Roberts Family Professor of Vaccine Research, were awarded the prize by the Nobel Assembly in Sweden.

Following a chance encounter in the late 1990s, Karikó and Weissman began investigating mRNA as a potential therapeutic.

In 2005, they published a pivotal finding: mRNA could be modified and delivered effectively into the body to activate the immune system.

The resulting mRNA-based vaccines elicited a robust immune response, including high levels of antibodies targeting previously unencountered infectious diseases.

Unlike traditional vaccines, these do not require the injection of live or attenuated viruses.

The significance of their laboratory work became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, as companies rapidly developed and deployed vaccines to protect the population.

Both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna utilized Karikó and Weissman’s technology to create highly effective vaccines that prevent severe illness and death. In the United States, mRNA vaccines accounted for over 655 million doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

Dr. Karikó's achievements were nearly unrealized

In October 2023, Alicia L. Johnson published a commentary for Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy addressing support for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), highlighting Dr. Karikó and the tangible outcomes of biomedical research.

Johnson detailed Karikó's progression from research assistant to the discovery of nucleoside base modifications essential for COVID-19 mRNA vaccine development, as well as her challenges in securing grant funding and institutional support, her perseverance, and the ongoing need to support women in STEM throughout their careers.

In 1989, Karikó began studying the therapeutic applications of mRNA at the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant professor.

When grant applications were unsuccessful and university support diminished, Karikó met Dr. Drew Weissman at a photocopying machine, initiating their collaboration.

Together, they discovered that injecting mRNA alone into cells triggered an immune response that reduced mRNA effectiveness.

Through control experiments, they determined that altering the nucleoside structure of the mRNA sequence decreased the immune response and increased mRNA stability in cell and animal models. This advancement made mRNA more effective for therapeutic use, as the body was less likely to reject it.

Despite this breakthrough, Karikó was denied tenure at Penn.

Karikó later became senior vice president of BioNTech, which collaborated with Pfizer in 2020 to develop COVID-19 mRNA vaccines using the technology she had pioneered.

In 2024, Karikó, then an adjunct professor of neurosurgery at the University of Pennsylvania, published her memoir Breaking Through: My Life in Science.

She also discussed with Issues in Science and Technology the challenges of bench science, difficulties in obtaining recognition and funding, frequent grant rejections, and her reliance on support from scientific collaborators.

Issues in Science and Technology is the journal of the National Academy of Sciences and Arizona State University.

Originally from Hungary, Karikó noted that academic research was less organized in the 1950s, but she developed an interest in RNA research, which she continued at Temple University in Philadelphia.

She recognized that messenger RNA could offer a superior method for delivering therapies to cells.

Karikó characterized her work as "curiosity-driven research," which, after nearly a decade, led to the discovery of a noninflammatory mRNA that produced ten times more protein, making it suitable for vaccine development.

She emphasized the importance of connections to well-funded research centers and the necessity of funding for scientific advancement.

Karikó advised aspiring scientists that while science is demanding, solving its challenges is rewarding.

She also highlighted the importance of exercise, stress management, and confidence in achieving goals through hard work.

In 2023, Science Magazine published an article addressing the increasing gender gap in faculty attrition following tenure.

A study published in Science Advances analyzed employment records for nearly 250,000 U.S. faculty members within the first 20 years post-PhD and found that attrition rates ranged from approximately 2 percent to 5 percent, with consistently higher rates for women at all career stages.

A subsequent survey of 10,000 faculty members indicated that the majority of departures were attributed to feelings of being pushed out of academia.

At the time, the first author of that study, Katie Spoon, was a graduate student in computational social science at the University of Colorado.

Three years later, Dr. Spoon, now a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, served as lead author of "Devaluation underlies gendered US faculty departures across disciplines and institutions," published in PNAS Nexus in October 2026.

In an interview with KelloggInsight, co-author Lauren Rivera, professor of management and organizations and professor of sociology at the Weinberg College of Arts & Sciences, stated that achieving prominence in one's field does not mitigate the gender biases or mistreatment disproportionately experienced by women.

Inside Higher Ed recently reported on social media that a hand-coded analysis of over 6,600 faculty survey responses revealed that women, particularly women of color, more frequently report feeling disrespected and unappreciated in academia compared to their male counterparts.

The AAUW of Michigan noted that extensive research consistently demonstrates that women leave academic careers at higher rates than men.

Although many studies attribute this trend to work-life balance and childcare challenges, recent findings indicate that feeling devalued and disrespected by colleagues is the primary reason many women, particularly women of color, choose to leave academia.

In October, PNAS Nexus reported that "Devaluation underlies gendered US faculty departures across disciplines and institutions" ranked among its most viewed articles.

Commenting on the study, PNAS Nexus shared on social media that although work-life balance is frequently cited as a cause of the gender gap at senior academic levels, a survey of thousands of current and former tenure-line faculty across the United States suggests that feeling devalued at work is a significant contributing factor.

Similarly, the Association for Women in Science reported on social media that a study of more than 6,000 current and former academics identifies the primary reason women professors are more likely to leave their positions, and it is not work–life balance.

The study investigated how women faculty experience academia differently from men and identified factors influencing women's decisions to consider leaving their positions.

Researchers conducted a large-scale survey of current and former tenure-line faculty at PhD-granting institutions in the United States to determine which aspects of the academic workplace are most gendered and most relevant to faculty retention.

Analysis of 6,615 free-text responses revealed that feeling devalued at work, in both formal and informal interactions, is the area where women's and men's reported experiences differ most significantly.

Similarly, the Association for Women in Science reported on social media that a study of more than 6,000 current and former academics identified the primary reason women professors are more likely to leave their positions, and it is not work–life balance.

The study examined how women faculty experience academia differently from men and identified factors influencing women's decisions to consider leaving their positions.

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