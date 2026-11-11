Women of Color Online Has a New Home at Black Engineer

Women of Color Online, the digital home of Women of Color magazine and the Women of Color STEM Conference community, has a new home — here, under the Black Engineer umbrella at blackengineer.com.

One home now brings together Career Communications Group's three flagship magazines: US Black Engineer & Information Technology, Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology, and Women of Color. Readers will find Women of Color stories, profiles, and conference coverage in this section, published alongside the Black Engineer coverage they already follow.

The Women of Color STEM Conference has recognized the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for three decades, and its community — award winners, speakers, students, and the professionals who mentor them — now has a single front door with the rest of the CCG family.

Welcome home. Look for new Women of Color stories here every week, and for full coverage of the next Women of Color STEM Conference and the 2027 WOC STEMship AI & Tech Leadership Cruise.