BEYA's Alicia Boler Davis named President of Ford Pro

Black Engineer Online is thrilled to share that Alcia Boler Davis, a distinguished recipient of the top award at the BEYA STEM Conference, has been honored on the Forbes 50 Over 50 list. This recognition celebrates inspiring leaders and entrepreneurs reaching impressive milestones later in their journeys.

At the end of July, Ford Motor Company announced that Davis has been named president of Ford Pro, effective Oct. 1st. Davis was most recently CEO of Alto Pharmacy, an online pharmacy that grew revenue to more than $1 billion under her leadership before its acquisition in March. From 2019 to 2024, she served in senior roles at Amazon, joining as vice president of global customer fulfillment and was then promoted to senior vice president in 2022. In that role, she guided Amazon’s global fulfillment network through the intense challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, driving major advances in robotics and technology that kept goods moving for millions of customers around the world.

Before Amazon, Davis worked for 25 years at General Motors. She started as a manufacturing engineer and rose through leadership roles in manufacturing, quality, and connected customer experience. In her final GM post, as executive vice president of global manufacturing and labor relations, she oversaw 22 vehicle launches and managed 150 facilities in 20 countries. Davis was also honored with the top award at BEYA.

“Alicia’s unique skillset and experiences make her the ideal leader to guide Ford Pro into the next era – accelerating our move into software and services and growing Ford Pro’s already strong profitability,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, in a press release.

“She combines deep automotive and technology knowledge with an entrepreneurial and customer-obsessed mindset. Importantly, she builds high-performance teams and fosters a culture of innovation, speed, and smart risk-taking.”

Davis, who was born in Detroit and had several family members, including her father and grandfather, who worked at Ford over the years, said the challenge of leading Ford Pro resonated deeply on a personal and professional level.

I’m thrilled to return to a city and an industry that has meant so much to me, and join an iconic company like Ford, Davis said.

“In many ways, my experiences and all I have learned in 30-plus years at GM, Amazon, and Alto have led to this opportunity to help Ford Pro reach its potential as an agile, technology-driven growth business that provides a competitive advantage for customers. If I had to create a role in the auto industry that would best utilize my experiences in both automotive and technology, it would be leading Ford Pro at this pivotal time.”

Davis serves on the board of directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Northwestern University, a master’s degree in engineering science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.