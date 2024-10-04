Career Communications Group CEO launches Inaugural Impact Awards at WOC STEM DTX Conference

Career Communications Group CEO Tyrone Taborn, cohost of the Women of Color STEM Conference and publisher of Women of Color magazine, was a keynote speaker at the first annual Impact Awards held at the WOC STEM DTX Conference.

Introducing the 2024 honorees of the inaugural awards. CCG's chief executive talked about the far-reaching impact in promoting health equity, clearing a path for women who have long been left out, ensuring that families, business travelers, and working mothers have the support they need to navigate challenges, helping to bring efficiency to the internship hiring process, and ensuring that the opportunities we fight for today become the legacy we leave tomorrow.

Read the transcript of the full speech below.

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for gathering today. I’m filled with gratitude and excitement as I look out at this incredible room of leaders, visionaries, and change-makers.

Today, we’re making history. This is the first year of the Impact Awards, but it’s not the last—far from it. This moment is a seed, and from it, a powerful tree of growth, transformation, and impact will rise.

I remember the humble beginnings of the Black Engineer Stars and Stripes Dinner. It started as a breakfast with just 40 people in a small room in Baltimore. Today, it’s one of the premier events for recognizing leadership and excellence in the Black community.

Like that breakfast, today’s Impact Awards symbolize what happens when people of conscience come together with purpose, vision, and love for one another.

Wherever people gather with intention, things grow. We water each other’s dreams, nourish each other’s spirits, and celebrate the journey of life. It’s not just about individual achievements but about the divine power of our collective spirit. That’s what the Impact Awards are all about.

And before we move forward, I want to take a moment to acknowledge our past and present honorees and sponsors. Without your vision, your love, and your support, none of this would be possible. You have laid the foundation, and today, we are building on that sacred ground.

The Power of the Impact Awards

The Impact Awards are not just about personal success. They are about recognizing how we lift others, how we inspire, and how we transform the world around us.

When we leave this room, what ripples do we send out into the universe? Who benefits from the doors we’ve opened, the systems we’ve transformed, and the pathways we’ve illuminated for future generations?

Larry L. Johnson, from the American Heart Association, reminds us that our impact goes far beyond any one of us. Through his tireless work in promoting health equity, Larry is healing families and empowering women to take control of their health, becoming advocates for their loved ones. His impact touches not just bodies but souls, lifting communities in need of care and compassion.

Then there’s retired General Robert Ferrell, a man who’s not just advancing technology at World Wide Technology, but who is planting seeds of growth in the lives of young women in STEM. He is using his leadership to clear a path for women who have long been left out. His impact reaches beyond the technical—it touches hearts and opens new doors for those who dare to dream.

Ayana Pickett, of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, is helping to guide people on their journeys—not just through airports but through life. Her leadership ensures that families, business travelers, and working mothers have the support they need to navigate the challenges of both career and home life. Ayana is inspiring the next generation of women who will soar to new heights.

At internXL, Ivana Jackson is doing more than connecting students with jobs—she is building futures. Her work empowers young women, many from underserved communities, to step confidently into their potential. Ivana is giving these women the tools they need to change not only their lives but the lives of their families and communities. That kind of impact is nothing short of divine.

And Don Calloway, Jr., a man whose work in social justice paves the way for women and families. He is not just advocating for policies—he’s building bridges to a world of fairness, equity, and justice. Don’s efforts ensure that the opportunities we fight for today become the legacy we leave for tomorrow.

Finally, Garcia Williams, CEO of Stellar Communications, has dedicated her life to uplifting women-led businesses. Through her mentorship, she ensures that more women can find balance, success, and joy in both their personal and professional lives. Garcia is planting the seeds of success that will bloom into a new generation of women leaders who will continue this powerful cycle of giving back.

My Vision for AI and Its Impact

As we talk about legacy and the future, I want to share a vision for how we can shape the world through technology—specifically through artificial intelligence. AI is not just a tool; it is a catalyst for profound change. When harnessed correctly, AI has the power to democratize knowledge, break down barriers, and eliminate the false constructs that have long divided us.

Imagine a world where every job has value—where tasks once seen as menial are transformed into opportunities for learning and research. In this future, a street cleaner doesn’t just sweep streets; they become a public scientist, collecting data to improve infrastructure and city planning.

AI can help merge labor, research, and management, erasing the silos that have historically limited human potential and reinforcing the dignity of all work.

This is the power of AI: it enables us to elevate every role in society, turning every task into a valuable contribution to our collective growth.

By providing unfettered access to knowledge, AI can remove the barriers that have prevented so many from realizing their full potential. No longer will education, research, or innovation be confined to the privileged few. Instead, these opportunities will be open to all, and we will build a future where every contribution matters.

My vision for AI is one where equity and innovation go hand in hand—where technology serves humanity, not the other way around. By integrating AI into our daily lives, we can create a world where learning never stops, where each of us is empowered to solve problems, build solutions, and make an impact that reaches far beyond our immediate surroundings.

STEM City Baltimore and the Thurgood Marshall Initiative

A major part of this vision is taking root in STEM City Baltimore and the Thurgood Marshall Initiative. Through these platforms, we are using the power of AI and the Metaverse to train youth in underserved communities, providing them with the tools and opportunities to build futures in AI, STEM, and beyond.

In STEM City Baltimore, we are transforming how we educate and inspire our next generation of innovators. Through virtual environments powered by the Metaverse, we can create immersive learning experiences where students don’t just learn in the classroom—they learn through interactive, virtual spaces that bring science, technology, and innovation to life.

The Metaverse gives us the ability to reach students where they are and provide them with hands-on experiences in AI, coding, data science, and more, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic status.

By scaling this initiative through the Metaverse, we are creating a global learning platform that can connect students across the world. The opportunities are limitless.

From virtual labs to real-world projects, STEM City will be a place where learning and innovation intersect—where youth not only gain technical skills but develop the critical thinking and problem-solving abilities that will empower them to shape the future.

We’re starting in Baltimore, but our vision doesn’t stop there. We’re scaling this program to reach other cities, and our ultimate goal is to build a network of interconnected STEM Cities around the world, all operating in the Metaverse.

These cities will be hubs for learning, collaboration, and innovation, bringing together bright minds from all walks of life to solve global challenges.

This is not just about training the next generation of workers; it’s about cultivating the next generation of leaders. And through the power of AI and the Metaverse, we can ensure that no one is left behind.

Giving Back: The Bag Initiative

And speaking of giving back, I want to introduce an initiative that’s close to my heart: the Free Bags Campaign. As we gather here today, recognizing the journeys we’ve been on and the bags we’ve carried, we cannot forget those who don’t have the same privileges.

Imagine being a child in foster care. Your belongings—your whole life—are packed into a trash bag. What does that tell a child about their worth? It tells them that their life is disposable. But we know better. Every life is precious, every journey is sacred, and no child should ever feel as though they’re worth less than anyone else.

So today, I’m asking each of you to bring a piece of luggage—something you no longer need, but that can symbolize dignity and hope for a child who deserves so much more than a trash bag. Bags are powerful symbols.

Think of Oprah, who talks about carrying a small suitcase full of dreams when she left Mississippi. Or think of Malala, whose school bag became a symbol of defiance and determination in the fight for girls’ education.

We can do the same. We can give these children a piece of hope, a symbol that says, “You are seen. You are valued. Your journey matters.” That’s the power of a simple bag. It’s more than just a container—it’s a message of love and possibility.

Expanding Our Global Impact

Finally, I’m excited to share something that’s been on my heart for a while now. We are expanding our impact globally with the International Women of Color Impact Awards, which will take place in India.

Why India? Because the spirit of what we do here is not confined to one city, one country, or one people. It’s global. Our partnerships in India have grown strong, and the reach of this conference is now touching lives across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Together, we are building a global network of women who are changing the world in ways that transcend borders and cultures.

Building a Lasting Legacy

As we enjoy this lunch, I ask you to reflect on the legacy we are building together. It’s not just about the work we do today—it’s about the impact we leave behind. The ripples we create today will shape lives, open doors, and build bridges for those who come after us.

Think about the bags you’ve carried—both literal and metaphorical—on your journey. And think about how you can pass those on, filled with hope, to the next generation. Together, we are creating a world where women of color are not just present—they are leading with grace, with purpose, and with love.

Thank you all for being here today. Let’s continue to make an impact that will last for generations to come.