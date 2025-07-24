CCG conferences focus on workforce renewal and retention

The recent surge in retirements, voluntary departures, and job resignations among federal employees in Maryland appears to be predominantly influenced by baby boomers and Generation X.

A report by The Baltimore Banner reveals a significant trend, indicating that Maryland's federal workforce has faced its most considerable single-month job loss since 1996.

Data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a reduction of 3,500 federal positions in June 2025 alone, highlighting this decline as the most significant in the nation.

This substantial loss contributes to an overarching decline of 12,000 federal government jobs in Maryland, representing 7% of all federal employment in the state.

Such a trend raises questions about the long-term implications for Maryland's workforce.

Given that the state has the highest number of federal worker departures compared to any other state over the past year, this decline could have far-reaching effects not only on local economies but also on the operational capacities of federal agencies.

The demographic shift resulting from the retirement of older generations may lead to gaps in experience and institutional knowledge, further complicating the federal workforce landscape in Maryland and necessitating strategic planning for workforce renewal and retention.

