Promoting and Expanding the Involvement of Women of Color in Technology

At the Technology Recognition Luncheon, Izabela Lopes, managing director of GPS SDS Apps Amer at Google, noted that women of color in STEM are leading groundbreaking innovations and are crucial in reshaping industries and tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges.

Their contributions are redefining what is possible in the tech world.

Juanita Logan, vice president for global corporate impact at World Wide Technology (WWT), shared her excitement at once again speaking at the WOC STEM Conference.

She mentioned that WWT is the largest African-American-owned technology solutions provider, collaborating with major tech companies like Nvidia and Cisco to harness artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital solutions for transforming businesses globally.

Logan expressed that WWT values its participation in the WOC STEM Conference's Technology Recognition Luncheon as a way to reinforce their commitment to supporting and growing the presence of women of color in technology.

She also gave a special mention to the nine WWT honorees who received the Technology All-Star and Rising Star awards.

Logan added, "Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) are the cornerstones of innovation and progress. However, it is essential for STEM fields to be inclusive to create an equitable ecosystem where everyone can thrive."

The gala included keynote speeches from event sponsors, with Nicole Graves, people business partner director in the Office of the CFO and Corporate Development at Apple.

She acknowledged the overall conference theme, "Waves of Change. Oceans of Opportunity," stating that the award winners' achievements illustrate how waves can lead to new horizons.

"At Apple, we believe innovation is not just about technology," she continued. "We connect people, ideas, and businesses through technology. What makes that possible is the diversity of perspectives and experiences that combine to create something far greater than the sum of its parts. We're one global team striving to create solutions that serve not just today, but a future that's brighter, more inclusive, and more equitable. The women we are celebrating tonight have shattered barriers, redefined possibilities in STEM, and paved the way for the next generation of leaders."

Next, Felica Coney, vice president of global server operations at Google, also expressed her honor in representing the company.

Coney referred to the award winners as "luminary changemakers," highlighting the transformative nature of their contributions to STEM.

Emphasizing the gala's theme, "Institutionalizing Women in STEM: Fortifying Foundations for Inclusion," she shared her understanding of the importance of strong foundations in her leadership role.

"Just as we build infrastructure to keep the digital world running, we must also build sustainable systems that empower women of color in STEM at every level," she said. "We're shaping the future of technology, and that future must reflect the strength of the women driving it."

Estelle Izuno, vice president of people operations at Actalent, focused on retaining and recruiting talent while championing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Izuno noted that each of the women recognized at the ceremony was doing something extraordinary. "They're not just making waves in their fields; they are also forging a path for future generations of women to follow," she stated.

Reflecting on her own journey, Izuno shared that she was the only female employee in her office three decades ago.

Armed with faith and a competitive spirit at 23, she was able to build a department that matched the demographics the company served.

She stressed the importance of "institutionalizing flexibility and being sincere, cooperative, and transparent," highlighting the success of women who thrived in the company due to support networks that laid the foundation for true equity in STEM.

"There's always more to do," she remarked, "but what a bright future we have."

Technologist of the Year Bridget Chatman was recognized for her significant contributions to promoting diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Chatman is a distinguished leader at SAIC, known for her dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace and extensive community engagement efforts, making her a role model for aspiring professionals.

The award winners included emerging early-career researchers and pioneering professionals in STEM who are making significant contributions to our world, along with various category award honorees ranging from industry leaders to emerging talents. Their work exemplifies excellence in STEM as they push boundaries and improve processes for a better world.

Hundreds of nominations from employers were evaluated by the WOC STEM Selection Panel, which assessed them across several categories, including career and professional achievement, community service, technical innovation, educational promotion, and entrepreneurial leadership.

Women of Color (WOC) magazine annually recognizes innovation in STEM through the WOC STEM Awards, and the conference is nearing its 30th year of shaping the future of technology. Mark your calendars! WOC STEM has set the date for its 30th annual conference in 2025.