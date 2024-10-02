The 2024 WOC STEM DTX Conference Starts Today!

The WOC STEM DTX Conference is currently taking place in Detroit and on the WOC STEM DTX platform from October 3-5. You can find the conference guide by clicking here.

This three-day conference offers opportunity for STEM industry leaders, innovators, and disruptors to come together and participate in keynotes, panels, awards, and various activities.

The conference provides diverse events designed to foster collaboration, education, and personal development, including a prestigious awards ceremony to recognize extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds.

The official program for WOC's 29th STEM DTX Conference is now available. Click here for more information.

Key topics at WOC STEM DTX include sessions on Success in the Corporate World, Coaching and Team Building, Strategies for Women Leaders, Inclusion in Remote Work Environments, Generational Work Styles, Mastering Difficult Conversations, Diversity and Inclusion in the Workforce, Power Dynamics, Leading with Diversity, Embracing Diversity, Inclusive Intelligence, Organizational Strategy, Bridging the Generational Tech Gap, Human-Empowered A.I.s, Leveraging Data and Technology, Workplace Realities, Emotional Intelligence, Work-Life Harmony, Communication and Negotiation Skills, Overcoming Anxiety, Career Roadmap, and Fostering Innovation.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

The Pre-Professional Track is designed to enhance academic and personal skills through seminars covering interview processes, time management, study skills, and resume building.

The Women in Business and Finance Track focuses on empowering and advancing women professionals in corporate and financial sectors by discussing pay equity, career development, leadership skills, and strategies for breaking through glass ceilings.

The Tech talks at WOC highlight women's experiences in their STEM careers, aiming to inform and inspire women while showcasing the unique career trajectories of women in STEM.

The conference also provides networking opportunities for attendees to exchange ideas, reconnect, and form new connections.