The 2024 Women of Color Impact Awards: A New Era of Leadership, Legacy, and Global Transformation

The 2024 Women of Color Impact Awards marks the beginning of something truly extraordinary—a movement rooted in purpose, empowerment, and legacy.

This inaugural class of honorees stands as a testament to what it means to lead with vision, drive, and a commitment to creating lasting, positive change.

These trailblazers aren’t just being celebrated for their individual achievements, but for how they’ve used their platforms to transform the communities around them.

They are the pioneers of a new era in leadership, one that reaches beyond personal success and into the heart of societal impact.

The Women of Color Impact Awards were born out of a need to recognize and honor those who not only excel in their fields but who fundamentally change the narratives within their industries.

These individuals create ripples of change that extend far beyond their immediate surroundings—reaching into the future to uplift the next generation.

The awards honor those whose work transcends personal success and builds a legacy for those to come, creating pathways of opportunity and knocking down barriers.

This is the first class of honorees for the Impact Awards, and their influence will set the tone for years to come.

The creation of these awards marks a turning point, not just for the Women of Color Conference but for the world. This is the start of a tradition—a tradition of celebrating those whose work has a real and profound impact. These leaders are more than successful professionals; they are architects of communities, champions of diversity, and advocates for change.

Redefining Success in STEM: Yolanda Natal-Santos, director of Microsoft’s LEAP Program, is the embodiment of what the Impact Awards are about. Her story is one of resilience, perseverance, and determination. She began her journey as an apprentice with a significant gap in her resume and is now leading a program that breaks barriers for underrepresented minorities in the tech industry. Her leadership in the LEAP Program, which boasts a 98% employment success rate, is reshaping the way talent is nurtured in STEM fields.

Yolanda shared powerful stories during her speech, including that of David, a young man from a dangerous neighborhood in Los Angeles, who turned his life around through the LEAP Program and is now a software engineer at Microsoft. Another success story featured a teacher who learned coding to coach a student robotics team and eventually became a principal software engineer at Microsoft. Yolanda's impact goes far beyond job placements; she is fundamentally changing lives by creating access and opportunities where there were once none. Her leadership represents the future of STEM—a future where diversity, inclusion, and opportunity are central.

Champion for Social Justice: Don Calloway, CEO of Pine Street Advisors and a leading voice in social justice advocacy, is a true trailblazer. His work in creating equitable opportunities for marginalized communities is the reason the Impact Awards were created. Don’s speech focused on the importance of civic engagement, especially with upcoming elections. He emphasized that it’s not just about voting, but about ensuring entire communities are mobilized to vote. For Don, political engagement is tied directly to social justice, as elections shape policies that impact healthcare, education, and economic opportunities for underrepresented communities.

Through his work, Don has turned personal success into a blueprint for others to follow. As CEO of one of the largest Black-owned lobbying firms in the country, his leadership is grounded in the belief that we must use our platforms to create pathways for others. His speech was a rallying cry for everyone in the room to seize opportunities and ensure their communities are prepared to do the same. Don’s advocacy is not just about representation—it’s about creating systemic change for generations to come.

A Legacy of Service and Mentorship: As CEO of Stellar Communications, Garcia Williams has dedicated her life to helping others succeed. In her emotional speech, Garcia spoke about the legacy left by her ancestors, and how it shaped her own journey. She acknowledged the recent loss of a family member but remained committed to attending the Impact Awards because of what they represent—a dedication to making a difference.

Garcia’s work in public relations and crisis management is remarkable, but it is her commitment to mentoring women and guiding them toward success that truly sets her apart. She lives by the belief that leadership is about making every place you enter better than you found it, and her speech reminded everyone that the power of mentorship and service can change lives. Garcia’s legacy is one of empowerment, and her impact will be felt by countless women who have been inspired and supported by her guidance.

Advocating for Healthcare Equity: Larry L. Johnson’s commitment to healthcare equity is deeply personal and incredibly impactful. As a leader at the American Health Association, Larry has made it his mission to ensure that women and minorities are not left out of critical healthcare decisions. His speech highlighted the deeply emotional experiences that drive his work, including the loss of his wife to cancer and his sister’s recent battle with breast cancer.

Larry’s advocacy extends beyond his personal story. He works tirelessly to create systems that ensure equitable access to healthcare, especially for underrepresented communities.

His mentorship of young professionals in the healthcare industry has been instrumental in shaping future leaders who will continue to fight for equity. Larry closed his speech with a call to action, urging everyone to use their voices and their votes to ensure healthcare access for all. His impact goes far beyond the individual lives he has touched—it extends to entire communities whose health outcomes are being transformed by his work.

Leading with Purpose and Integrity: General Robert Ferrell, a retired U.S. Army General and leader at World Wide Technology, is the epitome of what it means to lead with purpose. His decades of military service and his current leadership in the tech sector have been defined by his unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. General Ferrell’s speech was a powerful reminder that success is not an individual achievement but a collective effort.

He spoke about the importance of mentorship and how his own success was made possible by the community of people who supported him. Now, he uses his platform to pay that forward by creating opportunities for women and minorities in STEM. General Ferrell challenged everyone in the room to be that mentor, to be that guide, and to lift others up. His leadership is about more than personal accolades—it’s about building a future where everyone has the chance to succeed.

A Champion for Women in Aviation: As a leader at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Ayanna Pickett is breaking barriers for women and minorities in aviation. In her heartfelt speech, she shared her journey from being a single parent with no degree to becoming a key leader in one of the most challenging industries. Ayanna’s resilience and determination are what set her apart.

Her work is focused on increasing diversity among suppliers and employees at Washington’s major airports, creating opportunities for minority-owned businesses and underrepresented groups. Ayanna’s story is one of grit and perseverance, and her commitment to paving the way for others is exactly why she was honored with an Impact Award. Her leadership in aviation is shaping the future of the industry, making it more inclusive and representative.

Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders: Ivana Jackson, leads the Intern Xcel initiative at the Fund II Foundation, where she is responsible for connecting diverse talent with internship opportunities across industries. Ivana’s speech was a passionate testament to her belief in the power of mentorship and education. She shared her own experiences as a young African American woman navigating the professional world and how that has shaped her commitment to helping underrepresented students succeed.

Ivana’s work with Intern Xcel provides paid internships, relocation stipends, and professional development opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. Her leadership is empowering the next generation of leaders, equipping them with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in industries where they have historically been underrepresented. Ivana’s impact is already being felt by the students she has mentored, and her work is laying the foundation for a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

Other honorees were Brenda J. Lauderback, Anison Project; Nia Jetter, Amazon; Felicia Lopez-Walker, Health Foundation of South Florida; Ani Abassian, LA City; Muhsinah Morris, Ph.D., Morehouse College; Bertha Alicia Haro, NPower California; Ruthie D. Lyle, Ph.D., NVIDIA; Kendra Magdales, NXP Semiconductors; Amber Wickell, Peraton; Sheila Johnson, Salamander Hotel; Lottie Holland, Stellantis; and Jill Armstrong, Wells Fargo.

A Global Vision: The Impact Awards Go International

As we celebrate this inaugural class of Women of Color Impact Awards honorees, it’s clear that this is just the beginning. The Impact Awards are not just a national initiative—they are poised to become a global movement. In the coming years, the awards will expand internationally, honoring leaders from every corner of the globe who are making a difference in their communities and industries.

The vision is bold: to celebrate leaders across Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and beyond—leaders who are using their platforms to create opportunities, drive innovation, and inspire future generations. This international expansion will bring the message of the Impact Awards to a global audience, ensuring that the legacies of these honorees are felt around the world.

The Women of Color Impact Awards are going global, and this is only the beginning. With this first class of honorees setting the standard, the future of the awards—and the future of leadership—has never been brighter. Let the global journey of leadership, legacy, and impact begin.