The Growing Importance of Human Talent in an Evolving Labor Market

According to ADP Research, private-sector employers experienced a net loss of 32,000 jobs in November. Job creation has shown little growth during the latter half of 2025.

Sectors such as manufacturing, professional and business services, information services, and construction have seen particularly weak hiring in November. This data is presented in the ADP National Employment Report, released in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

In a recent "Main Street Macro" report from Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, it is noted that over 10,000 individuals turn 65 every day in the United States. In the next 20 years, the demographic of those aged 65 and older is projected to make up nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population. Many older adults are actively choosing to work, either to supplement their retirement income or to stay engaged and connected within the workforce.

This evolving landscape of technology and the rise of remote work have created new opportunities for older adults to remain active in the labor market. As the workforce continues to age, the contributions of older independent contractors are becoming increasingly valuable to employers. The retirement of experienced workers brings about a potential loss of expertise and institutional knowledge, but it also opens the door for younger generations to thrive by leveraging the skills gained from seasoned professionals.

According to the 2026 Manufacturing Industry Outlook from the Deloitte Research Center for Energy & Industrials, more than 81% of task hours in manufacturing are anticipated to remain human-driven.

This underscores the ongoing importance of a skilled human workforce, even as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms various aspects of the workplace.

While AI can enhance learning, knowledge sharing, and remote collaboration, essential human skills such as creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, adaptability, and emotional intelligence will remain desirable qualities in employees.

Furthermore, the report identifies key trends that could drive positive change in the industry, including investments in automation hardware, data analytics, sensors, cloud computing, and agentic AI digital tools.

The growth of data centers and sustained demand for semiconductors highlight exciting opportunities for innovation and development in the coming years. By embracing these trends and fostering a collaborative approach between technology and human talent, the industry can look forward to a more dynamic and resilient future.

