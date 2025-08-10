The Rest of the Story: What Was Left Unsaid About Joy Moore

Last night, I had the privilege of inducting Joy Thomas Moore into the Jamaican Association of Maryland’s Lifetime Membership. It was more than an honor—it was a moment to recognize a woman who personifies the very best of humanity, and, in particular, the enduring spirit of a Jamaican woman.

A Jamaican woman with pride.

A Jamaican woman with aspirations.

A Jamaican woman who raised the first Black governor of Maryland.

But to tell only that part of the story would be to miss the full measure of her life’s impact. Joy’s legacy is not confined to her family tree. It’s etched into the lives of those she has mentored, inspired, and served. It is seen in her quiet counsel to leaders, her fierce protection of children’s futures, and her decades of work in media and philanthropy.

Born in the parish of Trelawny, Jamaica, Joy was the daughter of a teacher and a minister. At just three years old, she moved with her family to the Bronx in New York City. She thrived in the New York public school system, earned a place at the prestigious LaGuardia School of Music and Art, and went on to attend American University in Washington, D.C.—arriving in 1968 amid the turbulence of the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War. It was there she began organizing with the African and African-American students union, laying the foundation for a lifetime of advocacy.

Joy’s path was not without hardship. Her first marriage unraveled under the weight of addiction and abuse. But from that crucible, she emerged not broken, but sharpened—choosing faith, courage, and the well-being of her children above all else.

Her second husband, Westley Moore, shared her passion for storytelling and public service. Together they built a family, but after his untimely death in 1982, Joy became the sole provider and guide for her three children, including a toddler named Wes—the future governor of Maryland. She returned to New York, joined Essence television, and later became a respected voice in philanthropy, working with the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Along the way, she earned a Peabody Award for her work in radio and television.

Her book, The Power of Presence: Be a Voice in Your Child’s Ear Even When You’re Not With Them, is not just a title—it’s her life philosophy. She has been that steady voice, not only for her own children but for countless others navigating a world that too often tells them they are less than.

Her son Wes’s career—from Army captain and paratrooper to businessman, anti-poverty advocate, and governor—is a testament to the principles she instilled: service before self, courage in the face of risk, and humility in victory. Joy did not push him into politics; she simply stood by him, offering unwavering support for whichever path he chose.

Even now, she maintains deep ties to Jamaica. It is where her children go for solace. After winning the election, Wes himself returned there to rest and reflect—a quiet acknowledgment of the roots that have shaped them.

I have also had the privilege of serving alongside Joy on the advisory committee at Maryland Public Television. I know firsthand her passion for education, her commitment to showing up meeting after meeting, and her courage in raising tough issues—always speaking truth to power. She is one of the most humbling women I have ever known, in the same league as Senator Shirley Nathan-Pulliam and other trailblazers. When I am in a room with Joy, or even on a phone call, my spirit is lifted. I leave those moments a better person, a more committed champion for justice.

And at a time like the one we are living in now, it is so important that we are able to look to people like Joy—a voice of hope, a beacon, a North Star. In a challenging world, she reminds us that what she represents is truly real joy. She embodies what we can be and what we should continue to aspire to be. Her life says, without words, that it is not all gloom and doom; that we can lift ourselves, and that we should continue to lift ourselves. She calls us to strive for that American dream, to believe there is a place in this land for everyone who aspires for more, and for all who dare to grow.

The rest of the story—what was left unsaid last night—is this: Joy Moore’s life is a master class in resilience, grace, and generational impact. She is a living bridge between heritage and progress, between private sacrifice and public achievement. She has inspired leaders, elevated communities, and proven, again and again, that presence is the most powerful gift we can give.

That is why we honor her—not just for who she is, but for the lives she’s touched and the future she continues to shape.