Women's History Month: Breaking Barriers

In 2022, Sabina Ewing was named one of WOC magazine's top "Women in Healthcare" for her leadership as chief information officer and vice president of business and technology services at Abbott, a global healthcare and medical devices company.

Ewing joined Abbott in 2020 after serving in IT leadership roles at Pfizer; before that, she held management positions at Arthur Andersen, BearingPoint, and American Express. She also spent time as a New York City teaching fellow, teaching 5th grade in the South Bronx.

Recently, Ewing was a mystery voice on the Tech Whisperer podcast. She started her question by greeting the guest of the day, Denise Russell Fleming, as a fellow Wahoo—a nickname for University of Virginia students and alumni.

Ewing asked about a skill that often challenges high-potential technologists and how they can develop it.

In response, Russell Fleming, who graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in electrical engineering in 1993, spoke highly of Ewing’s support in welcoming her to the medical technology field and connecting her with other chief information officers.

Fleming is now executive vice president, technology and global services, and chief information officer at BD, one of the world’s largest medical technology companies. She explained that her IT team manages digital operations, data, cybersecurity, and risk, and applies lean principles across technology and business processes in a company that plays a vital role in healthcare.

On the Tech Whisperers podcast, she emphasized the value of gaining a range of experiences early in one’s career.

Russell Fleming pointed out that while many professionals want to move straight up, having a broad background helps them become systems thinkers, which is important in complex settings. She also discussed moving from product management to customer care and to profit-and-loss roles. Although she trained as an engineer, new roles made her aware of gaps in her business and operations skills, which led her to earn an M.B.A. from Duke University in 1997 and take on a leadership development role that included rotations in marketing, technology, and customer support.

Another podcast guest noted Russell Fleming’s unique path, moving from telecom to aerospace and defense, and then to healthcare and medical technology, each time leading large-scale transformations.

Fleming advised that early in your career is the time to take big risks and try different roles, as this builds credibility to serve customers, drive profits, and create products. At a large U.S. mobile network company, she became the first Black woman promoted to vice president. During her 13 years at Sprint Nextel, she saved the company $74 million.

As vice president and chief information officer for Boeing Defense, Space, Security, and Product Systems, she was the first woman of color in that position. Her leadership shaped national security through IT strategy and digital defense, and she led digital and analytics projects across the defense portfolio. She also set up a program office to ensure compliance with the Defense Department's cyber rules and helped advance digital integration at Boeing.

Fleming has championed women in leadership and promoted STEM through board service at universities and nonprofits. She has mentored others through advisory boards for Women in Engineering at the University of Maryland and the information systems department at Howard University.

In 2014, she was inducted into the CCG Hall of Fame, and in 2022, she received the Career Achievement Award at the BEYA Conference.

In her acceptance speech, she said, "This little Black girl on the south side of Jamaica in Queens, New York, was told I could attend a top ten university, be a doctor, a TV news anchor, or an engineer. My parents, aunts, and uncles encouraged my dreams and embedded a strong determination that has sustained me. As a people, we know about glass ceilings. We also know that if you're the one who shatters them, you may get some cuts. Like many women of color, I have a few scars I wear proudly because they brought me here. I was blessed with mentors and role models, my husband and my two boys, and loved ones who cheered me on. If you're just starting, find your village. Identify your gifts and step out on faith to become your best self."

The Tech Whisperers episode was the 100th conversation with technology leaders. The episode explores Russell Fleming’s career in global leadership, IT, business transformation, and technology solutions.

Her mystery questioners included Ted Colbert, former president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security; board directors, former CIOs, chief marketing officers, executive vice presidents, and Rona Bunn, CIO at the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Their questions covered topics such as executive responsibilities, board service, leadership, making IT a driver of business growth, mentorship, and community involvement. Click here and listen to Denise Russell Fleming: Leading with Trust at Enterprise Scale.