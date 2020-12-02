Dow announced recently that it is devoting $5 million to Prairie View A&M University and other HBCUs to diversify the number of qualified candidates in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“Representation and diverse perspectives are key drivers for innovation and business success,” Dow Inc.’s Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Inclusion Officer Karen S. Carter said in a statement. “This investment shows our commitment to strengthening and diversifying the American manufacturing and STEM pipeline and attracting a workforce equipped to lead our company into the future,” Carter added.

A global supplier of chemicals, plastics, synthetic fibers, and agricultural products, Dow says the money will provide support for students at PVAMU and four other HBCUs.

PVAMU has had a longtime collaboration with Dow, primarily through its Roy G. Perry College of Engineering.

“Dow has continued to support the College of Engineering and help ensure that our students are successful,” said Dean Pamela Holland Obiomon, seen in the center of a group photo of HBCU engineering deans taken at a recent BEYA STEM Conference.

“Its many internships and scholarships have allowed our students the opportunity to grow professionally and focus on education without a heavy financial burden,” Dr. Obiomon said. “Donations like these are critical to our faculty and student body, giving them the opportunity to enhance their academic experiences.”

According to Dow, a fully inclusive workplace and the world are imperative to effectively doing business as a global company. As the current operator of over 100 manufacturing sites in more than 30 countries, employing approximately 36,500 people, and as the sponsor for this new HBCU initiative, Dow is proof this business model works.

Dow is partnering to support the following HBCUs with this investment:

Florida A&M University

Howard University

North Carolina A&T State University

Prairie View A&M University

Southern University and A&M College